Angus MSP hails ‘community spirit’ during visit to Carnoustie Men’s Shed

Graeme Dey is pictured with Derek and Gwen during his visit.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey MSP has highlighted the efforts of volunteers at Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed to provide a place for people of all ages to be creative and socialise with others.

The Shed, which refers to itself as a ‘Community Shed’, has 28 members, aged from 20s to 80s. They recycle wood from local businesses, take on projects from people who need skilled work done, repurpose disused furniture, and create a range of items for selling at local craft fairs.

Mr Dey met recently with Derek and Gwen, who are the chair and vice-chair respectively, and was shown around the facility at Panbride House in Carnoustie.

With a range of workshops, which use equipment largely donated by members of the community, the space can be used for the production of a huge variety of items.

The group also has a small garden which enables them to grow root vegetables for their members, and provide a space for well-attended dance classes in the space upstairs.

Mr Dey said: “I was very pleased to visit the Shed, and see this real community spirit in action.

“These groups are incredibly important to many – not just in older age, but right throughout their lives.

“I would encourage those keen to know more, to get in touch with them and join the fantastic group of volunteers.”