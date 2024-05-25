Angus farmer promotes the power of Walk & Talk

​Amy Geddes is ready to welcome visitors to Walk & Talk at Wester Braikie on July 23.

A fourth generation Angus farmer is supporting others in the industry by opening her property for the Farmstrong Scotland well-being initiative.

Hosted by farmers and crofters across Scotland, it is a new series of events which will take place at different farms this summer.

The events are being supported by a donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, and aim to provide an insight into a farming or crofting business through a tour, while also highlighting the benefits of taking time away, connecting, learning and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the tour, inspirational speakers and food will be included.

Amy Geddes will welcome Farmstrong to Wester Braikie Farm, near Arbroath on Tuesday, July 23.

Wester Braikie grows almost 700 acres of spring barley, potatoes, vining peas, winter oil seed rape and winter wheat. It also has 60 acres of woodlands and 35 acres of margins, fallow and hedges.

Amy currently sits on the Board of Directors for Scottish Agronomy, of which the farming business has been a member for over 20 years, and visitors are often welcomed on to the farm through her volunteering for the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET). They learn about food, farming and the countryside. Amy has also just taken on the role of vice-chair for the RHET Angus Countryside Initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy said: “The Walk & Talk event will be chance for me to talk about the farming enterprise but also for me to discuss why I give to these organisations and what I get back in return. I’m really looking forward to meeting new faces and making new connections.”

Alix Ritchie, programme director, said all members of the local farming community will be welcome.

She said: “Farmstrong is very much about peer-to-peer support and sharing stories from those working within our sector. There is no better way to learn from each other than in person and there will be an opportunity to chat to other farmers and crofters as we walk and share a meal together.”