Academy pupils preparing for garden showcase

Pupils from Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry are preparing for their garden design and build efforts to be showcased to the country as part of environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful annual Pocket Garden Design Competition.

Schools across Scotland entered the Keep Scotland Beautiful competition, and were invited to design a small garden reflecting the interlinked themes of Nature’s Engineers, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening.

Run in partnership with the Garden for Life Forum, the 2024 competition attracted more than 100 entries, representing the work of whole classes and schools.

Grove Academy’s winning theme was Making Caves and Mushrooms.

The 30 winning designs selected this year represent the very best entries and the winners from across 19 local authority areas and have now been invited to build and grow their garden at school.

The will then film or photograph it to be displayed as part of an online interactive showcase garden which will be made available to the public to see in June.

The public will be able to vote for their favourite on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s website from June 14-24

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer, said: "The children celebrate Nature’s Engineers in their designs and will use sustainable ways to grow and create their gardens so that they’re good for wildlife and can also provide a wee snack for visitors.