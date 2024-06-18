​David and Lily are pictured with their guests, including son Gordon and Lilly’s sister Isobel. (Wallace Ferrier)

Glamis couple David and Lily Milne celebrated their Diamond Wedding with family last week – as well as a special message from Buckingham Palace.

The happy couple received a card from their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla, which was delivered by Pat Sawers, Lord-lieutenant of Angus.

Deputy Provost Linda Clark also delivered a card and flowers on behalf of Angus Council.

David and Lilly were Married in Eassie & Nevay Parish Church on June 13, 1964. Prior to retiring David worked as a lorry driver, while Lilly worked for 25 years at Garlands florist in Forfar, and another 25 years as a Community Carer with Angus Council.