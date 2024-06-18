*
The happy couple received a card from their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla, which was delivered by Pat Sawers, Lord-lieutenant of Angus.
Deputy Provost Linda Clark also delivered a card and flowers on behalf of Angus Council.
David and Lilly were Married in Eassie & Nevay Parish Church on June 13, 1964. Prior to retiring David worked as a lorry driver, while Lilly worked for 25 years at Garlands florist in Forfar, and another 25 years as a Community Carer with Angus Council.
The couple have one son, Gordon, who joined them on the day, and four grandchildren, Ross, Claire, Jillian, and Rachael. They also enjoyed a party in Eassie Hall on Friday.