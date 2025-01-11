2025 Dundee Race for Life open for entries

​The Dundee Race for Life will be held in Camperdown Park on June 15.

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is urging locals to kick start their New Year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Dundee.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to the city in June and anyone who joins in January can claim 50% off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.

Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries are open now for a bumper day of Race for Life events at Camperdown Park, Dundee on Sunday, June 15. The fun begins with Race for Life 5K and 10K, then in the afternoon there is the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5K mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Adele was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma. Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, she set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy. Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.

Adele said: “I Race for Life because of my little sister Lois. Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself - without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Dundee and Tayside to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute.

"There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.”

For further information about the event, and to enter, visit raceforlife.org.