Holyrood Notes - Pensioners deserve better than to be short-changed by the system

Between the clocks going back and the early morning chill settling in, there is no denying that winter is on its way, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

While most of us prepare to tackle darker commutes and dig out heavier coats, I find myself thinking about those older folk who face far greater challenges with the arrival of winter. Across Angus, and indeed much of Scotland, pensioners are being forced to make an agonising choice between heating their homes or putting food on the table. This is not just a hypothetical dilemma, as energy prices continue to soar.

Despite pre-election promises from the new Labour Government to address high energy costs, we are seeing an average rise of £149 per month, making that stark choice all too real. Pensions in the UK are already among the lowest in Western Europe, and many who have contributed to this country their entire lives find themselves short-changed by a system that seems to place them last.

Now, with the recent decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment for nearly 900,000 Scots pensioners, the situation has worsened. This lifeline support, which many relied upon to see them through the bitterest months, will no longer be available. It is hard to comprehend how, after years of condemning austerity, a government that pledged to be different is choosing to balance its books by cutting vital support for pensioners.

When the measure came to a vote, SNP MPs stood against it. Yet Labour MPs, including those in Scotland who vowed to challenge such decisions, fell into line. With the funding slashed, the Scottish Government is left without the resources to mitigate the impact despite cross-party support for the UK Government to reverse the decision.

Last winter showed how unpredictable and extreme conditions can be. The decision to strip financial support from vulnerable pensioners means that some will go without the necessary warmth and security that so many of us take for granted. This is not just a failure of policy but of basic humanity.

It is troubling to think of those who will face even tougher choices because of a political decision. When it comes to caring for our elderly citizens, surely, we can all agree that they deserve better.