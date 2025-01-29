Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M&S Valentine's meal deal includes a starter, main, dessert and drink for two - and it’s all for just £25.

The Marks and Spencer Valentine’s meal deal is always eagerly awaited by foodies - and this year’s selection is ‘unmissable’ according to the retailer

You and a loved one can enjoy three delicious courses and a bottle of Prosecco, cocktail cans or wine for just £25. There’s alcohol-free options, too for those who don’t drink, as well as options to suit vegetarians and vegans. So, go ahead and treat yourself and your loved one to a pull-out-all-the-stops feast without the fuss from M&S this Valentine’s Day.

It is available in store from February 10 to 14 and costs £25 in total, or £12.50 a head. So, however you’re celebrating, and whoever you’re celebrating with, enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner in celebration of the most romantic day of the year.

If you have your eye on a particular starter, main or dessert that you know you’d love, we recommend not leaving it to the last minute to go to your local M&S to buy your meal, as the most popular items often sell out by the time Valentine’s Day actually arrives, which this year falls on Friday February 14.

Click here to view the deals online, or keep reading to see the full menu.

Starters

King Prawn & Lobster Thermidor Gratins

Luxury Prawn Cocktail (gluten-free)

6 Dumpling Bao buns (vegan)

Baking Burrata with 'Nduja and Ciabatta Crumb

British Baking Brie

Coquilles St Jacques

King Prawn Medley

Mains

2 British Beef Rump Steaks with Peppercorn Sauce

2 British Chicken Breast Paupiettes

2 British Duck Breasts

2 British Sirloin Steaks with Garlic Butter

2 Salmon and Prawn en Croutes

British Wagyu Beef Pie

Butternut Squash and Spinach Pie (vegan)

Fillet Steak Beef Wellington with Red Wine Jus

Sides

Cheesy Green Veg Bake (vegetarian)

Loaded Cheesy Mash (vegetarian)

Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetables (vegetarian)

Potato Dauphinoise (vegetarian)

Salt and Pepper Wedges

Smashed Potatoes (vegan)

Triple Cooked Chips (gluten-free)

Vegetable Medley (vegetarain)

Desserts

2 Become One Chocolate Praline Heart

2 Chocolate Melt in the Middle Puddings (vegetarian)

2 Classic Vanilla Cheesecakes

2 Sicilian Lemon Possets (vegetarian)

2 Tiramisu Cheesecakes (vegetarian)

Chocolate and Caramel Pots (vegan)

Salted Caramel Profiteroles

Drinks

Conte Pruili Prosecco

Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose

Conte Pruili Pinot Grigio Blush

Fizzero Rose

Las Dalias Malbec

Lisboa Bonita

Lock Keeper’s Reserve Chardonnay

M&S Classics Pinot Grigio

M&S Found Refosco

Mystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Mojito

Passion Star Martini Cocktail

Pink Raspberry Lemonade

Sparkling Light British Elderflower Pressé