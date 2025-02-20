A steak and cheese jacket potato sounds delicious 😍

Subway has launched its brand-new Spudway range

The jacket potato range will be trailed in 170 UK Subway stores

The spud can be topped with a variety of iconic subway fillings

Sandwich company Subway has confirmed that it will be launching jacket potatoes named Spudway.

The Spudway offering is a fluffy, hot, jacket potato which has an iconic Subway filling.

Delicious fillings include the likes of Cheese and Beans, Tuna Mayonnaise, Taco Beef, Chicken Tikka and Rotisserie Style Chicken and Bacon and much more.

While Subway has selected popular jacket potato fillings to include, it has also included the choice to have any iconic Sub filling as part of its Create Your Own Spudway, with favourites such as Meatball Marinara and Steak and Cheese an option.

As part of the Spudway offering, the jacket potatoes will also be available as part of a Subway Meal Deal. The meal deal will include the jacket potato, crisps, a cookie and a drink at a value price.

Deniz Safa, Director of Innovation & Culinary at Subway® EMEA, said: “We’re always looking to bring our fans delicious and customisable options that suit every taste and every budget. Made with British potatoes, salted butter and a double portion of cheese, plus any of our many toppings, Spudway™ is the perfect freshly-made, high-quality lunch choice.

With jacket potatoes surging in popularity – thanks to their comforting, filling nature and great value – now is the ideal time for Subway® to trial this exciting addition to our menu. Given the recent buzz on social media and growing consumer demand, we’re eager to see how Spudway™ is received, and if our guests love it, this could be just the beginning!"

The trial of the Spudway will be available in 170 of Subway stores across the UK. The offer will run from Wednesday February 19 until Tuesday April 15, while stocks last.

The full list of Subway stores participating in the Spudway trial can be found here.