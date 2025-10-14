HES is seeking views on heritage sites’ future as organisation aims to meet new challenges

A consultation on the future use and care of some of Scotland’s most important historic sites has been launched and local people are being invited to have their say.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) looks after more than 300 sites, including Arbroath Abbey and Edzell Castle, and over 50,000 related objects and archival records, on behalf of the people of Scotland.

The responses will help inform HES’s Properties and Collections Strategy: Towards Sustainable Stewardship, a long-term plan for how historic places, objects and archives are cared for, used and managed for generations to come.

By sharing their views, people will help HES to understand how these historic places and collections matter to communities across the region, and ensure they are cared for in ways that benefit future generations.

The consultation seeks opinions on proposals for future management.

HES’s new strategy comes at a time when Scotland’s historic environment is facing significant challenges, from climate change and rising costs to a shortage of traditional skills needed to maintain sites.

Participants will be asked for their views on HES’s proposals, including its long-term vision for management and where the organisation should focus its efforts .

Dr David Mitchell, cultural assets director, said: “Scotland’s historic environment requires a shared stewardship approach and the Properties in Care and the Collections associated with them represent some of the best Scotland has to offer .

"We manage these cultural heritage assets on behalf of Scottish Ministers and therefore the people of Scotland through a long state care tradition.

"We have both challenges and opportunities before us and this strategy seeks to set these out and how we will deal with them.

“These places and objects are an integral part of Scotland’s identity and sense of place.

“They contribute to our economy and environment, enhance our health and well-being and together we have to ensure we get the right balance on what we do and how we do it.”

The consultation is available now on CitizenSpace and will remain open until Friday, January 23, 2026.