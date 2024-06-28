Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Covid hospital admissions in the UK have risen by 24 per cent

The group of new Covid variants are called FLiRT

Expert virologist Professor Lawrence Young said, “The virus hasn’t gone away”.

These are the symptoms you should be looking out for

A new Covid variant has reached the UK this summer, with hospital admissions up 24 per cent last week according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Collectively known as FLiRT, the new group of Covid variants have seen hospitalisations rise in the week up to June 23 from a rate of 3.31 per 100,000 people compared with 2.67 per 100,000.

In America, one of the variants, known as K.P2, caused 28% of new US cases as of early May, according to John Hopkins.

Speaking to i Newspaper, Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, explained that Covid, “hasn’t gone away,” and that the rise in figures should serve as a “wake-up call” to those who think it has.

He said: “The virus hasn’t gone away and is certainly not a seasonal infection. A combination of new, more infectious virus variants and waning immunity is very likely contributing to these increased levels of infection. The hope is that this will not result in a big wave of infection, but we need to keep a close watch.”

Here is everything we know so far about the new Covid variant and the signs and symptoms you can watch out for.

What is the new Covid variant?

The new Covid variants are collectively called FLiRT, the main variant types are KP.3, KP.2 and KP.1.1. They have all descended from the JN.1 variant that was dominant in the US, responsible for 50% of cases at the end of March.

What are the symptoms?

During the summer time it can be hard to work out whether your symptoms are down to hay fever, a common cold or the flu, but with the new strains of Covid on the rise this adds another possible cause into the mix.

The main symptoms of the new Covid variant remain the same, including a high temperature or chills, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to taste and smell. Covid can sometimes feel like a common cold or flu, but according to the NHS you can also feel these symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

A headache

A sore throat

A blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick

How long does Covid last?

For most people with Covid, they will start to feel better within a few days or weeks, with most making a full recovery from symptoms after 12 weeks according to the NHS. However, for some people their symptoms can last longer and they can develop post Covid syndrome or Long Covid.

A lot is still unknown about Covid as the virus is still relatively new, but for anyone who suspects they may have Long Covid, the NHS offers a Long Covid service for children, young people and adults.

Who can get a Covid vaccine 2024?

A Spring Covid vaccine aims at protecting those who are at increased risks of serious illness if they catch Covid-19. To be able access one you have to be eligible.

The NHS criteria states you may be called for a vaccine if you:

Are 75 years or over (you need to be 75 years old by 30 June 2024)

Are 6 months to 74 years old and have a weakened immune system

Live in a care home for older adults

You can access a vaccine by booking online, attending a walk-in vaccination clinic, booking on the NHS app or talking to your local healthcare provider or care home.

Vaccines will only be offered for a limited time and you will not be able to book a vaccine appointment online or by calling 119 after June 29, 2024. The last date you will be able to have your spring COVID-19 vaccination is June 30, 2024.