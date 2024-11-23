Patients invited to take part in study to Study to establish extent of chronic pain
Patients at selected GP surgeries in the area are being asked to register for a new study that would test the validity of a new algorithm designed to identify those living with the condition.
The Chronic Pain Identification Through Using Electronic Records (C-PICTURE) study is led by the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine. With chronic pain becoming an increasingly common issue, it is hoped that identifying the prevalence through a sample of 2000 Scottish patients could lead to improved treatment and outcomes for those living with daily discomfort.
C-PICTURE will test, refine and validate a new algorithm that can identify chronic pain in patients. Assessing patient data will allow the study team to refine the algorithm. Patients at participating surgeries will be contacted via letter, offering them the opportunity to become involved. Participation is entirely voluntary.
Professor Lesley Colvin, who is leading C-PICTURE, said: “It is estimated that around one in five people in Scotland are living with chronic pain. Until we can establish a true picture, we cannot determine exactly the scale of the issue and how policy makers and healthcare providers can help to meet patient need. Through analysis of patient information, such as prescribing information, we will be able to develop an algorithm capable of identifying patients living with the condition.”