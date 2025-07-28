How to take control of your menstrual cycle for sport and training according to a Women’s Healthcare Expert

With major sporting events capturing the attention of the nation, including the Euros, Wimbledon, and Rugby World Cup, understanding how to manage your cycle can make a real difference both in training and in competition.

As awareness grows around the impact of the menstrual cycle on performance, many athletes are now adapting their training to align with their cycle. Hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle can affect energy levels, mood, and performance. Being aware of where you are in your cycle and adjusting training accordingly can be helpful.

Dr Susanna Unsworth, a dedicated Women’s Healthcare Expert for Intimina, shares her top tips on how you can take control of your cycle for training and competitions.

How to take control of your cycle

While all menstrual cycles follow the same general phase pattern, the duration and how each phase feels can vary from person to person:

Menstruation (approx. days 1–5)

Follicular phase (approx. days 6–11)

Ovulation (approx. days 12–14)

Luteal phase (approx. days 15–28)

Menstruation: During your period, you might feel more tired. You may wish to reduce the intensity of your workouts or focus on lighter sessions. However, movement can help manage cramps and there is no medical reason to avoid exercise if you feel up to it. High-intensity work may feel harder, so consider listening to your body during this time.

Follicular Phase: Energy levels tend to rise in this phase, peaking around ovulation. It can be a good time to increase training intensity and challenge yourself; useful for strength work and cardiovascular training. This may also be a strong time for competition or heavier sessions.

Luteal Phase: In the first part of the luteal phase, you may still feel strong and able to train hard. As progesterone increases, energy levels may drop, and you might feel more fatigued. Training might feel harder, so it may be better to focus on recovery or lower intensity work.

Tracking your cycle can help you plan your training more effectively. Some people find it more useful to plan training around the full cycle rather than weekly. Everyone is different, so it is important to tailor it to your own experience.

There is limited evidence on how hormonal contraception affects performance. It may help manage symptoms like heavy bleeding, but responses vary. If you are struggling, it’s worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

If your period is due during a competition, such as a match, race or tournament fixture, prepare in advance. Use reliable products like Intimina's Bloom Period Pants or a menstrual cup, and stay hydrated, manage pain as needed, and get good rest and recovery.

What foods to eat and when

Nutrition is important for training, recovery, and overall health. Iron levels can be lower during your period, so include iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, lentils and beans. Vitamin C-rich foods (e.g. citrus fruits, berries, broccoli) help with absorption of iron from your diet.

During the follicular phase, support your energy with a mix of complex carbohydrates and protein. Cruciferous vegetables (e.g. broccoli, kale) and fermented foods can support gut health and hormone balance.

The luteal phase can bring more food cravings. Try to maintain steady energy by choosing balanced snacks, protein and complex carbs (e.g. fruit, oatcakes, yoghurt), instead of more sugary or salty foods.

How to communicate with coaches and teammates

Talking about your period with your coach or teammates might feel awkward at first, but normalising these conversations helps everyone. Top athletes from football, tennis, and rugby are now speaking openly about their cycles, paving the way for more supportive environments.

Track your symptoms so you are prepared with specific examples of how your cycle affects you. Focus on solutions, like adjusting rest days or reducing volume during certain phases. Choose a private time to talk, where you can speak candidly and be heard without distraction.

How to manage period cramps

To manage period pain, you can try:

Using heat (e.g. hot water bottle, bath or heat pad)

Gentle massage of the lower abdomen or back

Light exercise

Over-the-counter pain relief (e.g. ibuprofen or paracetamol) ideally taken at the start of your period and used regularly

If pain is still interfering with training or daily life, speak to your doctor. Ongoing or severe pain could suggest conditions like endometriosis and may need further assessment or treatment, including medication or hormonal options.

What sanitary products to use

Comfort is key, especially during training or competition. Worrying about leaks can be distracting and affect confidence.

Consider using period underwear, such as Intimina's Bloom range, which is a great option as it holds up to 20ml of liquid per wear and absorbs the equivalent of x4 regular tampons, it also has ultra-soft organic cotton and anti-bacterial technology.

Menstrual cups are also a great option, such as Intimina’s Lily Cup, which is the only period cup that can be rolled as thin as a tampon and is perfect for those who have a higher cervix or heavier flow. It offers complete comfort all period long and has up to 8 hours of use without worries.

It’s also worth planning ahead for what kit you will wear. Many athletes now opt for darker shorts, which can offer reassurance during periods, especially during high-profile competitions like Wimbledon or the Women’s Euros.