Change to how diabetes is treated in Angus

Angus residents living with diabetes are set to benefit from a significant chance in how the receive their regular blood tests and screening appointments.

This new approach aims to deliver care closer to home, ensuring patients receive the right tests at the right time from the appropriate healthcare team.

All individuals with diabetes, regardless of type, will now attend their blood test and monitoring appointments at their local GP practice or Community Treatment and Care Service, reducing the need for unnecessary hospital visits.

Following their blood tests and monitoring appointments, patients will receive care tailored to their results. Those requiring further assessment or support from hospital-based specialist care teams will be offered review appointments, either in person or via telephone or video consultations, depending on what best suits their needs.

​The new system will move blood test and monitoring appointments to local GP surgeries.

Patients whose results indicate no need for hospital care will continue to be managed by their GP practice.

The health authority has said that the benefits to patients include reducing waiting times for hospital appointments and cutting unnecessary travel, while aligning with NHS Tayside's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Lynn Smith, NHS Tayside Chief Officer, Acute Services, said: “By bringing care into local communities, we’re reducing travel, cutting waiting times, and improving the overall patient experience. This is a significant step forward in delivering person-centred, efficient and sustainable care for those living with diabetes.”

A pilot study of this new approach has been successfully underway in Perth & Kinross in recent months, with many patients already benefitting from local screening.

Patients have appreciated the convenience of appointments at local Community Treatment and Care Service locations or at their GP practices, rather than travelling to Perth Royal Infirmary or Ninewells Hospital.

The roll-out of this new service to all GP practices and community treatment and care services across Tayside is expected by early 2025.