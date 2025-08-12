Tesco shows support to local Dundee community group

As part of its ‘Stronger Starts’ programme, Tesco has donated £1,500 to Dundee Bairns to support their ‘Fun and Food Programme’, after the group was chosen by Dundee Tesco shoppers through the blue token voting system in stores.

Initially started by David Dorward in 2016, Dundee Bairns is made up of a group of dedicated volunteers who help deliver thousands of healthy and nutritious meals to more than 100 different community projects across the city during the school holidays, in a bid to tackle food poverty faced by families with children.

As well as helping to address ‘holiday hunger’, Dundee Bairns also provides activity funding to allow schools and community projects to organise fun days out for children and their families – such as trips to the zoo, beaches, and bowling – who would otherwise miss out.

During the Easter school holidays this year, the team provided those in need with over 7,000 lunches and breakfasts – with the figure for the current summer break expected to be even higher.

Genna Millar, Executive Director at Dundee Bairns, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco for this grant. Our aim has always been to provide children with meals during school holidays, supporting their well-being and development, as well as easing the financial burden on parents and caregivers.

“We’ve had a high percentage of the groups we support say they would severely struggle without our help. That’s why community-led initiatives like ours are so important – as is the support of larger businesses such as Tesco.”

Claire DeSilva, Head of Community for Tesco, said: “At Tesco we believe it’s incredibly important to support local schools, community groups and charities throughout Scotland, including in and around Inverness and the Highlands.

“We hope this funding will help to make a difference and reduce the stress that can be caused by the school routine combined with the current cost of living crisis.”

Tesco Stronger Starts aims to make a positive difference in local communities and works in partnership with Groundwork and Greenspace to support grant applicants in Scotland.