McDonald's Arbroath staff celebrate with 102 year-old customer

Fordmill care home residents and staff decided to go on a little outing in the sunshine to Arbroath and make a stop at McDonald’s for a tasty treat.

Little did the McDonald’s staff know that with them was Jean Burness, who at 102 years old, is their oldest customer to date. Staff were delighted to meet Jean, with some remembering her from the previous year when she had visited with Fordmill Care Home.

This year, Jean was accompanied by four other residents from Fordmill who were all enjoying the trip, along with the Activity staff Julia and Moira and their volunteer bus driver for the day Gordon Brown. Everyone enjoyed a great chat with the staff and were grateful for them posing for a photo with the residents.

McDonald's Manager Danielle Stewart said: “It was so lovely to see everyone and remember Jean from visiting last year. It’s fantastic to see Jean out and about and still enjoying her cheeseburger, fries and McFlurry with her friends at 102 years old."

Another resident, Annette Burden, said: “It has been so lovely to get out and about on such a beautiful day and enjoy the sunshine on the drive down. The girls surprised us with a trip to McDonald's and l had to get the chicken nuggets as they remind me of my Grandson loving them so much when he was a boy."

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.