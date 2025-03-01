HMS Wellington campaign to trace all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans
Robin’s Campaign, named after Robin Boodle (100), is part of the ships commemorations to mark this 80th anniversary of VE day on 8th May, and the end of the Battle of the Atlantic. Robin (100) served onboard HMS Suffolk from 1940 to 1945.
During Robin’s time in the ships Company, Suffolk formed part of three Battle of Atlantic convoys: two Arctic Convoys and Convoy number WS30/KMF15 from the Clyde to Freetown, Sierra Leone. HMS Wellington was also part of convoy WS 30.
The charity is appealing to all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans from both the Royal navy and the merchant navy, or their families, to come forward so these veterans can be commemorated this special 80th anniversary year, and so their stories can be told.
The Royal and merchant navies were very active out of most Scottish ports, including Dundee. The city was critical to Battle of Atlantic operations. While the charity accepts there cannot be many surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans, they are appealing to the people of Dundee and Angus to help trace them.
Chairman of the Wellington Trust, Dominic Tweddle is urging those to come forward who may know or be a surviving Battle of the Atlantic veteran:
“HMS Wellington, and many other ships of the Royal and merchant navies, spent time in Dundee for a refit towards the end of the war. We have a connection to the city.
We hope Robin's campaign can help find these veterans enabling their contribution to the Battle of the Atlantic can be recognised and other learn of their contribution t the war effort.
If you are, or know a surviving Battle of the Atlantic veteran, Royal or Merchant Navy, please contact the Wellington Trust via email [email protected]
The Wellington Trust also welcome and encourage families of former Ships Company members of HMS Wellington to get in touch as part of our wider research.