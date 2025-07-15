Fun, fire engines and fundraising at Dundee service’s summer celebration

A Dundee care service hosted a day of fun in the sun with a visit from the local fire service and petting zoo, to help raise support for their garden renovations.

Located on Ellen Street, Ellen Mhor is a 12-bed residential care service which supports adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs, part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

The much-anticipated event saw staff, residents and their families come together for the annual Fun Day last month to help raise funds for garden renovations at the Cygnet Social Care service.

Frederick Smith, Activities Coordinator at Ellen Mhor, highlighted the success of the day, which raised over £200.

He said: “It was a very fun-filled day and everyone enjoyed themselves, whilst helping to make our residents’ wishes come true. A lot of service users are passionate about spending time in the garden so these funds are vital in helping improve the garden with the residents’ choices in mind.

“We’ve had a request for a paddling pool and some disco lights, which will be lovely and help us create a nice wellbeing space outside. The garden is already such a relaxing place but now the residents can have a say in what they want there.”

The Fun Day activities included a variety of games, a raffle, a BBQ and a dunk tank, which proved popular with residents who were able to dunk staff into the cold water.

Adding to the fun was a visit from the Dundee Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who showed off their fire engine and equipment, with residents trying on their uniforms and climbing behind the wheel of the fire engine.

Eden’s Garden Animal Handling also attended the Cygnet Social Care service’s Fun Day with a variety of cuddly and exotic animals for everyone to hold and learn about.

Frederick said: “Everyone enjoyed themselves, especially our service users who I’ve been working with over the past few months to come up with ideas for the Fun Day. It was a massive success and it was even nicer that our residents had such a big say in it.

“A big thanks to everyone who made the day a success and for our visitors who gave our service users a new enjoyable experience. Our service users definitely enjoyed themselves and took much delight in soaking our staff members in the dunk tank. Two of our service users even volunteered to get dunked themselves and many can’t wait for the Fun Day next year.”