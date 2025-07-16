Dundee care service praised by inspectors

Thistle House, a residential care service in Broughty Ferry has been praised for its kind and caring staff, strong communication with families, and vibrant activity programme in a recent inspection by Care Inspectorate Scotland.

The specialist service, part of the Cygnet Social Care division which supports up to ten adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, was awarded a ‘Good’ rating (Grade 4).

Inspectors described staff as “kind and caring” and recognised how well they knew people as individuals. They noted that many residents received one-to-one support, with additional help provided where needed, enabling people to lead “active and independent” lives. The report also highlighted the warm and inclusive atmosphere at Thistle House, where visitors are welcomed and people are encouraged to stay connected with loved ones through both in-person visits and virtual meetings.

The inspection, carried out on 30 June and 1 July 2025, looked at the service’s ability to support residents’ wellbeing and the quality of the environment, both of which were rated ‘Good’. As part of the process, inspectors spoke with residents, families, staff and external professionals, observed care practices and daily routines, and reviewed care plans and other documentation.

Thistle House is part of the Cygnet Social Care division

The report stated: “Staff were kind and caring and knew people well as individuals. Many people received one-to-one support with additional support provided where required. This meant that people could be encouraged to lead an active and independent lifestyle.

“It was positive to see that people were supported to make transitions into the service and were assisted to prepare when moving out of the service.”

Inspectors said one of the standout features of the service was its varied and engaging activity programme, led by a full-time activities co-ordinator. People enjoyed a wide range of outings and events, including trips to parks, Edinburgh Zoo, the circus, and swimming lessons. They were encouraged to use public transport where appropriate, with additional transport options such as a minibus and a resident’s own Motability car also available. Independent living skills, such as shopping and personal care, were also supported on a daily basis.

Family involvement was another area praised by inspectors. The report noted: “People and their families/representatives told us that they were involved with planning and reviewing care, and that communication with the service was very good.” Families were encouraged to visit the home, and regular MS Teams meetings were arranged to help those living farther away stay engaged in care decisions and maintain personal contact.

Care plans were described as reflective of people’s individual needs and residents were supported to make decisions around finances, welfare and medical treatment. The home’s environment was also described as “clean and well-decorated, with people involved in choosing how their rooms were furnished and decorated.”

Sarah Patterson, Registered Manager at Cygnet Social Care’s Thistle House, welcomed the positive report.

She said: “I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this result. The comments from the Care Inspectorate reflect how much effort goes into ensuring every individual feels respected, supported and encouraged to live as independently as possible.

“It’s particularly rewarding to see our focus on personalised care, family involvement and meaningful activity being recognised so positively. We’re excited to continue building on this feedback, especially as we finalise the garden project to make the outdoor space more accessible and enjoyable all year round.

“At Thistle House we are focused on providing high-quality, person-centred care in a supportive and inclusive environment, helping people live meaningful and fulfilling lives.”