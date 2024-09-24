Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are plenty of seasonal ‘side hustles’ that can help you make some cash this autumn 🍂

Autumn is an ideal time to explore part-time jobs and side hustles to supplement your income

Opportunities range from outdoor activities to creative projects that align with seasonal demand

Many side hustles can be started with minimal equipment and can be flexible around your schedule

Earnings potential varies, but even small time commitments can lead to significant extra income

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, autumn presents the perfect opportunity to supplement your income with seasonal part-time jobs and side hustles.

Whether you're looking to capitalise on your skills, spend more time outdoors or indulge in creative passions, autumn offers a variety of ways to earn extra cash.

There are a wealth of opportunities for seasonal side hustles, and whether you enjoy crafting, baking, or providing services to your community, there are plenty of ways to find some extra income while embracing the seasonal changes.

The key is finding something you enjoy and turning it into a profitable venture, but here are some strong ideas to get you started, including how much you can expect to make from each, and how long you’ll be working at it before you see an uptick in your finances.

Leaf raking and garden maintenance

One of the most straightforward autumn side hustles is helping homeowners tidy their gardens as they prepare for winter.

Leaf raking, clearing debris, trimming hedges, and planting bulbs are all essential tasks that many people may not have time or energy for.

Offering garden maintenance services during autumn can be a profitable venture, especially if you live in a leafy area.

How much could I make?

For basic leaf raking and garden clean-up, you could charge around £10 - £15 per hour. For more extensive work, such as hedge trimming or bulb planting, rates could increase to £15 - £20 per hour.

If you can dedicate 5 - 10 hours a week, you could easily earn £50 - £150 per week, depending on the demand in your area and the services you offer. Offering bundled seasonal clean-up packages could also help secure repeat customers.