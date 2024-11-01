The airline is offering roles suited to veterans’ transferable skills ✈️

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

easyJet has launched a recruitment drive focused on hiring veterans from the Armed Forces

The airline seeks to attract veterans for roles in engineering, cabin crew, and other positions

This initiative supports easyJet’s goal to employ more experienced workers

The recruitment push follows data indicating strong interest among veterans for greater support in transitioning to civilian careers

A major UK airline has launched a new recruitment drive aimed at former members of the Armed Forces.

easyJet is inviting veterans to apply their transferable skills from military service to roles such as engineering and cabin crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is part of easyJet’s wider efforts to recruit more experienced workers, especially as recent ONS data indicates that 92% of former regular and reserve UK Armed Forces personnel are over the age of 45.

The recruitment push follows an airline-commissioned study of 500 veterans, which found that 60% desire greater support in transitioning to civilian employment.

Former SAS soldier Andy McNab, who is supporting the recruitment drive and the launch of ‘weServed’ - an online platform designed to help veterans transition into rewarding careers - said: “Every year, some 20,000 people leave the armed services and we know it can be a challenge for veterans to find the right career fit.

“But easyJet has shown it understands the value of their incredible skill sets and can support them with new and rewarding career journeys, thanks to working with weServed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Will Ireland/PinPep/SWNS) | Will Ireland/PinPep/SWNS

The research also found 80% of veterans wanted to take on a new challenge after their service, with travel a top choice for 50%. With many citing flexibility, visiting new places and skills development opportunities among the top reasons for wanting to join the travel industry.

A third of were also interested in operational roles, and a quarter wanted to work in a customer facing role.

When it comes to skills, attention to detail (25%), teamwork (25%), and security and safety awareness (21%) are the most transferable skills those who have served bring to civilian jobs. Along with communication (21%) and problem solving (21%).

easyJet is also working with organisations which help ex-force personnel find new non-military careers such as The Career Transition Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Delrosario, a former RAF Military transport driver, who joined the airline’s cabin crew in her late 50’s, said: “I know that veterans who are thinking about joining the civilian workforce may have concerns.

“But I want them to know that it is possible to have a fulfilling career after service and easyJet provides thorough support and understanding to those of us from a military background.”

How can I apply?

Veterans - and anyone interested in a career at easyJet - can apply for roles by visiting the careers section on the easyJet website. Here’s how to get started:

Visit the easyJet careers page: Go to the official easyJet website and navigate to the "Careers" section.

Go to the official easyJet website and navigate to the "Careers" section. Explore job categories: easyJet lists various roles, including engineering, cabin crew, ground operations, and corporate positions - you’ll be able to find information on qualifications and skills needed.

easyJet lists various roles, including engineering, cabin crew, ground operations, and corporate positions - you’ll be able to find information on qualifications and skills needed. Create a profile and apply: To apply, create a candidate profile where you can submit your CV, fill out an application, and track your application progress.

To apply, create a candidate profile where you can submit your CV, fill out an application, and track your application progress. Check for veteran-friendly opportunities: Some roles may be highlighted for candidates with backgrounds in the Armed Forces, given easyJet’s commitment to hiring veterans.

Some roles may be highlighted for candidates with backgrounds in the Armed Forces, given easyJet’s commitment to hiring veterans. Prepare for assessments and interviews: easyJet may require candidates to complete specific assessments or interviews depending on the role.

For the latest opportunities and updates, check the careers page frequently or sign up for job alerts on easyJet’s site.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.