Wondering where you can shop on New Year’s Day 2025?

Whether you’re restocking the fridge after festive feasts or hunting for post-holiday bargains, knowing which stores are open can save you a wasted trip.

Many major retailers and supermarkets adjust their hours during the holiday season, and New Year’s Day is no exception.

In this guide, we’ll cover the opening times for popular chains, including supermarkets, department stores and more, so you can plan your day with ease.

From early morning openings to reduced hours, here’s everything you need to know about shopping on 1 January 2025.

Which shops are open on New Year’s Day 2025?

Note that the opening hours listed in this guide reflect the general nationwide times announced by major retailers and supermarkets for New Year’s Day 2025.

But it’s important to note that individual store hours may vary slightly depending on location, particularly for smaller branches or those in rural areas.

Factors like local staffing, landlord agreements in shopping centres or regional policies can lead to variations. To avoid any inconvenience, we recommend checking the specific opening hours of your local store online before heading out.

Most retailers provide up-to-date information on their websites or apps, making it quick and easy to confirm.

Aldi - closed

Asda - open from 9am to 6pm

B&M - 8am - 6pm

Co-op - open

Home Bargains - closed

Iceland - reduced hours, check local listings

Lidl - closed

Marks and Spencer - closed

Morrisons - open from 9am to 6pm

Next - closed

Post Office - closed

Poundland - closed

Sainsbury’s - open from 8am to 8pm (convenience stores open from 8am to 9pm)

Screwfix - closed

Tesco - superstores open from 8am to 6pm, Express stores from 8am to 10pm

Waitrose - hours vary depending on store, though most will be closed

We’d love to hear from you! If you’ve visited any of the stores listed or discovered unexpected opening hours at your local branch, let us know in the comments section.