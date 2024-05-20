Rock your summer with Scotland’s best Taylor Swift-inspired events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Round up your fellow Swifties, because Taylor fever is coming to Scotland! With the superstar’s Eras Tour hitting Edinburgh next month, the excitement is through the roof!

The iconic Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium will be hosting Swift for three nights from the 7th-9th of June, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for fans alike.

However, if you weren’t lucky enough to grab a ticket to the Eras tour, then we’ve got something that will hopefully put a smile on your face. Group experience specialist Fizzbox, known for their unforgettable hen parties, has got you covered. They’ve rounded up their best Taylor-inspired experiences in Scotland to cure your FOMO (or at least ease the pain a little). From boozy brunches and silent discos to dance classes, your summer will be packed full of Swiftie fun!

Edinburgh Taylor Swift Silent Disco Party - 8th June 2024

Taylor Swift Experiences in Scotland

Cost: £16.95

Throw on your headphones and prepare to dance with Silent Adventures' pre-gig silent disco in the heart of the city! It’s the perfect way to give Taylor Swift a warm Edinburgh welcome and kick off the celebrations - get set for a unique and unforgettable experience with fellow Swifties from across the country.

Led by enthusiastic and energetic guides, you and your pals will each put on a high-tech headset and dance away to Taylor’s biggest hits, along with tunes from similar artists. Expect a whole hour's worth of your favourite tracks, including the likes "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off," and "Wildest Dreams." Taking place on the 8th of June at 1:30pm, this daytime event is available for one day only in the capital, so make sure to book your tickets ASAP!

Lip Sync Battle - Available in Edinburgh and Glasgow

Cost: £33 per person

Are you ready for the ultimate Swiftie lip-sync battle? It’s time to step up and face off to one of Taylor's greatest hits with your pals. With everything from "I Knew You Were Trouble" and “Bad Blood” to "Look What You Made Me Do" and more, you’ll be able to dance to any song of your choosing. If you’ve ever watched the hit TV show Lip Sync Battle and thought you could do better, then now’s your chance!

This brilliant experience will be hosted by a professional dance instructor, who will split your group into two teams and teach you a killer, choreographed routine that packs the wow factor. There will be plenty of time to run through the moves and practice them ahead of the big showdown! Which team will come out on top?

This experience is available all year round.

Shake It Off Dance Class - Available in Edinburgh & Glasgow

Cost: £24.50 per person

It’s time to Shake It Off with this Taylor Swift-themed dance class! Offered in Edinburgh and Glasgow, this 90-minute experience led by a professional dance instructor will see you and your squad learn a choreographed routine to one of Miss Americana’s biggest hits!

Your dance class will take place at a private studio or venue in your chosen city and will be exclusive to your group. You’ll be taught an energetic and massively fun routine to Shake It Off, that promises good vibes only. Get ready to bust some serious moves to this sick beat and let your inner Swiftie shine! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just love to move, there’s no Bad Blood here, just a brilliant class that everyone will love!

This experience is available all year round.

Glasgow Boozy Brunch - 1st June 2024 at August House

Cost: £44.99 per person

Calling all Swifties, we’ve got the ultimate brunch par-tay for you with this themed Taylor Swift event in Glasgow! Look forward to a fun-filled afternoon with a choice of four drinks each - take your pick from cocktails, cider, beer, and soft drinks. Plus, you’ll each get a tasty brunch dish from the brilliant menu, which caters to meat lovers, veggies, and vegans alike.