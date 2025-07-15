Grow Your Own flowers, fruits, and veg at Dobbies’ Dundee store. Free Grow How workshop this August for gardening enthusiasts

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a free Grow Your Own workshop this August at its Dundee store, where attendees will learn top tips for growing fruit, vegetables and flowers at home.

Dobbies’ Grow How workshops offer customers in Dundee the interactive opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ Green Team and enhance their gardening skills in a fun environment. The aim is to encourage people around the country to make the most of their outdoor space and enjoy many of the benefits gardening has to offer. Whether you’re starting your gardening journey, or if you have been interested in gardening for a while, the Grow How workshops will offer something new to learn for everyone.

The workshop at the Dundee store will include discussions on a variety of topics, covering subjects from bringing plants on from seed, fruit that looks and tastes delicious, the most easy-to-grow veg, how you can create your own high-quality compost, and there will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A section. The Green Team will also offer tops tips and advice on growing potatoes in time for Christmas dinner!

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is looking forward to the August Grow How workshop at the Dundee store. He said: “Growing flowers, vegetables, and fruit from scratch is a rewarding process. Even if you are new to gardening, it can be surprisingly easy to get started, but it’s always nice to hear some top tips to broaden your knowledge.

“There are so many wonderful plants to grow in your garden and any outdoor space. Our Grow How workshops are a great way to learn about what grows well at certain times throughout the year. Now is the perfect time to plant potatoes to have ready to tuck into just in time for Christmas dinner!”

Spaces are limited and booking is required, visit the website to reserve a spot www.dobbies.com/events.