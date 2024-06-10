El Mistico; Magic Trickery and Comedy Hypnosis Heads to Dundee, as Part of Scotland Tour
El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!
Theatrical Stage Magician, Liam A Black - the Glittering Prince of Magic has worked with many celebrities. He will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and captivating magic moments. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and turns what seems to be the impossible into reality.
International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.
Tickets on sale from the theatre direct, with early bird prices available until the end of June.
Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.
Other Scottish dates include;
Glasgow, Websters – Wednesday August 28
Larbert, Dobbie Hall – Thursday August 29
Strathpeffer, Pavilion – Sunday September 1
Seeing is believing. Come and see El Mistico, performing in Dundee for one night only.