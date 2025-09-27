Angus and Dundee set to host biggest Hallowe'en celebrations yet

Angus and Dundee are gearing up for one of their biggest Hallowe'en celebrations yet, with events ranging from family-friendly pumpkin trails to spine-chilling haunted houses expected to draw thousands of visitors to the region.

Venues across Angus and Dundee are transforming into festive hubs. Families can enjoy A Nightmare at Dragontale Hollow at Brechin Castle, explore the Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail at Glamis Castle, or join craft workshops at Charleton Farm in Montrose. Arbroath Abbey will also welcome visitors to Historic Scotland’s Mythical Mystery Hunt, offering interactive fun within the historic site.

For those seeking a scare, Ghosts at Glamis returns with eerie castle tales, while Kirriemuir Den hosts Hell House, packed with unexpected frights. Forbes of Kingennie is set to stage a Hallowe'en-themed murder mystery dinner, and Newton Farm’s Haunted Harvest Terror Tour brings folklore and suspense to the Angus countryside.

Meanwhile, in Dundee, Dundead Halloween at Dundee Contemporary Arts celebrates cult horror cinema with screenings of Phantom of the Opera (with live score) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a drag-infused performance. Families can also enjoy The McDougalls Spooktacular at Webster Memorial Theatre and free Hallowe'en craft sessions at McManus Galleries.

Ghosts of Glamis will be returning to the castle this year. Image: Paul Reid

According to VisitScotland, Hallowe'en-related tourism in Scotland has grown by 12% in the last three years, with UK consumer spending forecast to surpass £1.2 billion in 2025. Businesses are also benefiting from this seasonal boom. Independent makers such as The Green Tanners and The Leather Impressions note that Hallowe'en now extends beyond costumes, with consumers embracing artisan goods, accessories, and lifestyle products during the season.

With dozens of community events, immersive attractions, and themed experiences for all ages, Angus and Dundee are set to strengthen their reputation as Scotland’s go-to Hallowe'en destinations. Organisers expect a strong turnout this October, boosting both local tourism and the regional economy.