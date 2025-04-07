Stamp appeal donors thanked for their help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supporters of the Friends Of BCRT Stamp Appeal, to raise vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, have been thanked for their donations.

Mrs Terri Bush (The Stamp Lady) said: "The overall stamp appeal in 2024 raised £11,188, which will provide over 280 hours of research. Please keep reminding everyone about our appeal! We are desperate for any amount of used postage stamps from anywhere around the world at any time. Fewer stamps are being used these days, so we need to reach out to even more people wherever they live in the UK or overseas.

"Every new, used and obsolete postage stamp, horizon labels (the square white or gold labels that the post office stick on everything instead of stamps), Royal Mail parcel labels, collections, postcards, first day covers and anything else philatelic sent to us will help raise vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

"We are able to raise funds from all the British obsolete postage stamps that have not been used as well. We collect picture postcards of any age and any subject. We have a Facebook group Friends of BCRT – Postage Stamp Appeal and More!

"This will give you all the latest news as well so please let all your friends know about the group if they use social media."

Terri added: "We are desperately trying to contact as many people as we can anywhere around the world to encourage them to send all the stamps they receive from letters and parcels at any time. I am happy for the contact details to be shared to anyone and everyone. If you are a business, why not join the group as a supporter with your company logo?

"Stamps can be sent directly to our buyer at BCRT (FOB) Stamp Recycling, PO Box 6198, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9XT, where we raise 25 per cent more! If sending direct please ensure they are trimmed up to 1cm of paper around the stamp to prevent damage and sorted into UK, pre-decimal or overseas and do not enclose any correspondence, thank you!

"Please send horizon labels & Royal Mail parcel labels to me and all correspondence etc. Any stamps that have been defaced, damaged, or had any part of the stamp cut off must be discarded. If you are unsure, please send directly to us in Benfleet."

I am also now collecting any unwanted/obsolete UK and overseas currency, which can also be sent to the Benfleet address.

Until there’s a cure….thank you.