I'm a cat expert, and here are five things Angus pet lovers must consider before taking in a rescue

A leading cat expert has given Angus pet lovers five key tips that they must bear in mind if they are thinking of adopting a rescue.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Gwilt, is a feline holistic therapist and behaviourist and there is nothing she doesn't know about kitties.

But in the excitement of the moment, many would-be cat owners can fail to give their new pet the support they need to settle in once they have arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without laying the foundations, many cats can struggle to form a bond with their new surroundings and care givers, which could spell trouble in the future.

Adopting a rescue cat can be very rewarding - Animal News Agency

Katie said: "Living with rescue cats can be so rewarding and there are so many out there that need our help.

"Rescues are overflowing and are looking for volunteers and foster carers all over the UK so do reach out if you have time or a spare room.

"If you are looking to add to your household, going to speak to your local rescue is a great way to give back to the community and help a cat or kitten in need by adopting from them. There are a few things to bear in mind before taking the leap though."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Let the cat set the pace - it can take a good 6 months+ for a rescue cat to settle into a new home depending on what their previous experiences have been so go at their speed and be prepared for small steps forward and likely a few backwards along the way too.

Katie Gwilt is giving this important advice to Angus pet lovers - Animal News Agency

2. Give them places to hide - make sure the cat has some safe hiding places. Some like to be off the ground like on top of a cupboard whilst others prefer ground level spots like tunnels. Give them choice and remember cats love warm cozy spots so a box over the pipes or near a radiator is always a good start.

3. Smell is important - there are various products to help settle and calm anxious cats like Feliway and Rescue Remedy. These come as plug-ins and sprays so see if your cat prefers one brand or type over the other. You can also look to herbs like catnip and valerian root you can sprinkle over around their favourite spots which will help them play and relax.

4. Build a routine - cats love routine so try and establish regular feeding times and play times from the beginning. Ex street cats may eat a lot at first as they aren’t used to knowing when or where their next meal is coming from so again adapt for your individual cat. Soon your cat will be telling you it’s past their play time and demand your attention!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Remember all cats are individuals - Especially if taking in a bonded pair or adding a rescue cat to your existing cat family. Bear in mind each cat has their own needs. Take the time to get to know each one and their unique personality. That way you can provide what each cat needs specifically.

Katie added: "Once settled in, watching a rescue cat come into their own and start to show their personality is a beautiful gift to behold. Watching them start to settle and trust they have a loving home never gets old.

"It may be a quick process but for other cats it can take years, but the love they have to give is unparalleled. That first time they sit with you, the first purr or head bump, the first time they sleep in the same room as you all show their trust and gratitude. Even watching them tuck into a hearty meal for the first time can really help establish that bond."

To find out more about my own range of herbal products to help your cat visit https://shop.thekatlady.co.uk