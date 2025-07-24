New book hgi

​The works of Montrose artist Edward Baird are among those included in the new book.

A new publication has been released showcasing some of the gems contained in the county's art collection.

The new book, ‘Highlights from the Angus Fine Art Collection - Where local stories meet global brushstrokes’ has been produced by ANGUSalive Museums and Galleries.

Born from the union of the seven historic burgh towns of Angus, this extraordinary collection is a vibrant tapestry of more than 4000 works across a myriad of mediums.

Among the collection’s highlights are exceptional works by revered Scottish artists such as Henry Raeburn, James McIntosh Patrick and Joyce W. Cairns.

Not to be missed amongst works from global artists are two exquisite paintings by Pieter Brueghel the Younger - ‘The Adoration of the Magi’ and ‘Saint John Preaching in the Wilderness’ - the cornerstone of the historic Arbroath Art Collection, which is proudly displayed in Arbroath Library.

The rich cultural heritage and landscapes of northeast Scotland are also celebrated with the inclusion of artists such as Montrose artists William Lamb and Edward Baird, and Forfar-born James Watterston Herald.

The collection’s rich Victorian-era roots include generous gifts from philanthropists including Lord Panmure, president of the Montrose Natural History and Antiquarian Society, whose legacy helped to establish one of Scotland’s first purpose-built museums.

Continuously growing and evolving, the Angus Council Fine Art Collection benefits from ongoing donations, bequests and acquisitions, and the Meffan Gallery in Forfar - Angus’s flagship gallery – is renowned for its ever-changing exhibitions that spotlight contemporary Scottish artists and captivate visitors year-round.

Emma Gilliland, ANGUSalive museums & galleries collections lead, said that the book is the first of a number of books concentrating on the collections in ANGUSalive’s care.

She said: "Highlights from the Angus Fine Art Collection is the first of a series which will explore different aspects of the Angus collections.

"We’re proud to prioritise ongoing research into our historically significant collections and are delighted to be able to share this with visitors.

"ANGUSalive is honoured to steward this remarkable collection on behalf of the people of Angus, ensuring that Scotland’s artistic heritage remains vibrant, accessible and inspiring for generations to come."

Anyone who may have research enquiries or object donations invited to get in touch. To find out more about donating, visit www.angusalive.scot/museums-galleries/museums-galleries-archives-collection-donations.

The new publication, ‘Highlights from the Angus Fine Art Collection: Where local stories meet global brushstrokes’, can be purchased from Arbroath Signal Tower Museum, Montrose Museum & Art Gallery, and Forfar Meffan Museum & Art Gallery.

The museums are open Wednesday to Monday from 10.30am - 4pm, and are closed on a Tuesday. Further information can be found at www.angusalive.scot/museums-galleries.