Where was Protection ITV filmed? Locations and if you can visit

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:09 BST
Protection will come to a conclusion on ITV this evening 👀
  • Siobhan Finneran stars in ITV’s Protection.
  • The six-part drama features plenty of eye-catching locations.
  • But where was the thriller filmed?

Protection has kept audiences on the edge of their seats since it debuted on ITV earlier this month. Siobhan Finneran leads the cast of this gripping thriller which is about to reach boiling point.

The six-part drama is primed for a blockbuster conclusion with its final episode today (March 31). See who else is in the cast of the crime series set in the murky world of witness protection.

But if you’ve been watching it weekly - or devouring it in one go on ITVX - you might be wondering where it is filmed. Here’s all you need to know:

Where was Protection filmed?

Siobhan Finneran has wowed critics and viewers with her starring turn in new ITV crime drama Protection.Siobhan Finneran has wowed critics and viewers with her starring turn in new ITV crime drama Protection.
Siobhan Finneran has wowed critics and viewers with her starring turn in new ITV crime drama Protection. | ITV/New Pictures Productions

The show is pretty nonspecific when it comes to its setting - unlike fellow ITV shows such as The Bay, which places Morecambe at the forefront. Filming took place in the north west of England for the crime drama.

Time Out reports that filming took place in locations around Liverpool, Knowsley, Wirral, Sefton and Runcorn. Scenes were filmed along the coastline - and Birkenhead and Crosby also feature in the show.

The filming sites include:

  • Olive Mount Community Centre, Edgewell Drive, Liverpool
  • Score Lane, Childwall, Liverpool
  • Western Drive, Cressington, Liverpool
  • Runcorn Shopping City, Southway, Runcorn
  • Formby Point Caravan Park, Lifeboat Road, Formby
  • Wavertree Police Station, Wavertree Road, Liverpool
  • Windermere Crescent, Ainsdale, Southport
  • Liverpool Hope University, Hope Park, Liverpool
  • Princes Docks, Princes Parade, Liverpool
  • Bridgewater Foundry, Victoria Road, Runcorn
  • Kinglake Street, Edge Hill, Liverpool
  • Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral
  • Delamere Forest, Cheshire
  • All Saints Church, Childwall, Liverpool
  • Smalley Avenue, Woolton, Liverpool

When did filming take place for Protection?

The filming for Protection took place back in the summer and autumn 2023 - so almost two years ago. It started in July and continued through to September.

The crime drama actually debuted on BritBox in the USA and Canada back in December 2024 and on Stan in Australia in January this year.

Can you visit Protection’s filming locations?

Obviously locations such as police stations and hospitals are not exactly open for visitors. But you can find plenty of the outdoor locations featured across Liverpool and the north west.

