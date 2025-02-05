So that is where The Repair Shop actually is! 👇

The Repair Shop’s new series is airing on BBC.

Episodes are broadcast weekly on TV.

But where exactly is The Repair Shop located?

The Repair Show makes the perfect TV viewing experience on a dark winter night. For years audiences have been treated to heart warming stories and magical transformations.

A brand new series is airing again on the BBC in early 2025 - following the Christmas special at the end of last year. New episodes are being broadcast weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Whether you are new to the world of The Repair Shop or have been watching it religiously since it started back in 2017, you might be wondering where exactly it is located. Here’s all you need to know:

Christian Skelton, chairman of the Selsey Pavilion Trust, on BBC One's The Repair Shop with Mark Stuckey and the vintage cinema projector he restored

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The BBC show is recorded at Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex. The village is located just north of the city of Chichester.

The living museum was established in 1970 and has more than 50 buildings, dating as far back as 950CE. The Repair Shop films mostly in the Court Barn but the Victorian smithy and nearby wagon shed have also been used.

Can you visit the filming location?

Weald and Downland Living Museum is open to the public during parts of the winter and the summer. Tickets are needed and the museum recommends visitors to plan for at least four hours for a visit.

On its website, the museum adds: “We are an independent Museum, we rescue and conserve historic buildings, we teach traditional trades and crafts to ensure their preservation and we share the untold stories of rural life and those who lived in the South East of England.”

The Weald and Downland Living Museum also has a few recommendations on where to stay, if you have to travel far to visit it. Find out more here.