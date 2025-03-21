Red Nose Day will be live on the BBC in 2025 - but which channel is Comic Relief on? 🔴

Red Nose Day is celebrating its 40th birthday.

The BBC will be broadcasting the Comic Relief special in 2025.

But what time is it on and which channel?

Grab your Red Noses because Comic Relief is back in just a matter of hours. The annual event is celebrating its 40th birthday this year - so expect plenty of fireworks.

The BBC is promising that it will bring “hilarious sketches, live performances, surprise moments, and show- stopping musical acts”. It will all be shepherded by an all-star team of presenters - see who here.

But how can you watch Red Nose Day tonight (March 21)? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Comic Relief on TV today?

Jonathan Ross will be part of the presenting crew on BBC One. He said: “I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.” | BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Frost

The BBC’s Red Nose Day coverage is due to start at 7pm today and will run until 10.40pm. Fortunately it is a Friday night, so many in the audience won’t have to worry about school or work the next day.

To mark the event’s big birthday, there will be a best-of show - Comic Relief: 40 Years of Funny - which starts at 10.40pm. It will run until nearly midnight.

Which channel is Red Nose Day on in 2025?

Audiences are being reminded that Comic Relief on the BBC will jump around a bit this evening. It will start out on BBC One - and iPlayer - at 7pm and will remain on that channel until 10pm.

Red Nose Day will then jump over to BBC Two from 10pm. It will continue for the final 40 minutes until 10,40pm on the channel.

Coverage will then return to BBC 1 at 10.40pm for Comic Relief: 40 Years of Funny. The whole night will be live on iPlayer as well - so you can watch along there.

What is your best memory of Red Nose Day over the years? Share your memories and picks by email: [email protected] .