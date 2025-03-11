ITV’s start time for Cheltenham has been confirmed 🏇

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheltenham Festival 2025 runs from March 11 to 14.

ITV will be broadcasting live across the whole week.

But what time will the coverage begin?

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival is about to get underway. But for racing fans who can’t make it in person, you will want to follow the action from home.

ITV will once again be providing coverage of all four days - as they have done since 2017. The channel it will be live on has also been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you will want to make sure you are tuning in at the right time. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Cheltenham Festival on TV today?

ITV is broadcasting Cheltenham 2025 | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

ITV will be providing live coverage across all four days of the highly anticipated event this week. Starting from today (March 11) and through to the Gold Cup on Friday (March 14).

Cheltenham 2025 will be live on ITV1/ 1HD with coverage due to begin at 12.45pm on the channel. It will also be streamed on ITVX, the broadcaster’s on demand app - available on Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV’s coverage from Cheltenham will run from 12.45pm to 5pm every day throughout the event. The schedule includes ad-breaks, but you will not have to worry about switching channels or jumping around on the TV guide.

Speaking about ITV extending its coverage of racing until the end of 2025, Nevin Truesdale, The Jockey Club’s Chief Executive, said: “We at The Jockey Club love working with the ITV Racing team to showcase the sport, our racecourses, the horses and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to tell their stories in an entertaining, fun and engaging way. We’re really looking forward to continuing to do that and finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”

Are you planning to watch the Cheltenham Festival this week? Let me know what your picks and predictions are by email: [email protected].