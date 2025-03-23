This City is Ours cast: Crime drama starring Sean Bean - Full cast and filming locations of This City is Ours
A new BBC crime drama follows the story of Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), a man who has been involved in organised crime for all of his adult life, but is now in love.
This City is Ours tells the story of Michael and Diana's (Hannah Onslow) love affair, set against the disintegration of Michael’s crime gang.
Together with his friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine from Columbia into the country for years, but when a shipment goes missing he knows their Kingdom is under attack.
This City is Ours cast
Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan
James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh
Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams
Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan
Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan
Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy
Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy
Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford
Mike Noble as Banksey
Bobby Schofield as Bonehead
Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan
Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford
Where was This City is Ours filmed?
This City is Ours, written by Liverpool-born writer Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom), was filmed in Liverpool and Marbella.
The production team spent around 17 weeks filming in the Liverpool City Region last year.
You can watch This City Is Ours on BBC iPlayer from today (March 23). New episodes air Sundays on BBC One. Episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 9pm from March 23.
