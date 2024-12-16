Winter Night at Brechin Castle Centre is enchanting visitors of all ages
Magical Winter Nights 2024 is not just another light show – it is an enchanting journey into a completely different world. Unlike traditional displays, it combines meticulously hand-built sets, spellbinding scenery and unique visual storytelling to create a realm of pure magic.
From glowing giant toadstools to the ruins of a long-forgotten woodland hall, every detail has been designed to transport visitors into a mythical land where nature and magic collide.
Susan Young, marketing and events manager, said: "Every detail has been designed to spark the imagination and provide a true escape from the ordinary. Whether you’re a child seeing magic come to life or an adult rediscovering your sense of wonder, this event offers something truly unique and unforgettable."
Visitors will journey through 1.2km of illuminated woodland trail, transformed into a magical world and brought to life with spellbinding lights, mesmerising optical effects and enchanting scenes and creatures. The magic continues with illuminated attractions including a giant maze, sledge run and zip slides. Visitors can also warm up with delicious food and drinks in the coffee shop or enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows by the festive fire pits.
Tickets are available at https://www.brechincastlecentre.co.uk/events/magicalwinternights/