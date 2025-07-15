Walled garden opening this weekend to benefit Kirrie charity

This Saturday (July 19) horticulture enthusiasts will have an exciting opportunity to visit a very special walled garden just outside Kirriemuir.

As recently as 10 years ago, the Kinnordy garden was used for rearing pheasants but has now been restored to a high standard.

It boasts two beautiful herbaceous borders, two heather beds, one loosely based on the design of a pictish stone in Aberlemno, a tea plantation and a productive kitchen garden.

The herbaceous borders were planned in 2014/15 initially for clematis, roses and wild flowers, but now feature a superb display of mixed herbaceous perennials which were planted out in 2021.

Tea seeds were planted in the greenhouse in February 2016, with the first half planted outside in 2018.

Kinnordy tea is part of a group of nine producers, called Tea Gardens of Scotland, selling as Nine Dancing Ladies to Fortnum and Mason, among others.

The opening also includes a visit to the Sustainable Kirriemuir field close by, a project which was started last year to grow sustainable food for the community.

Sustainable Kirriemuir, which will be the benefitting charity, is an environmental organisation which was formed by a group of local people in August 2019 who wanted to take positive community climate action. They aim to implement a vision for the town to be a sustainable, net-zero community where both people and nature can flourish.

In November 2024 the group agreed a lease of a 17-acre field on Kinnordy Estate, where they are now developing their next Food & Growing project. The plan is to build a thriving ecosystem that produces the most nutritious and delicious food possible, while also building biodiversity, soil, resilience, and community.

They are working towards growing fresh, seasonal, produce following a Community Supported Agriculture Scheme model, which will also supply local cafes, restaurants, and shops.

The garden will be open between 2pm and 5pm, with entry costing £5 although children can go free.

Teas will be available, provided by the charity, further details about which can be found at www.sustainablekirriemuir.co.uk.