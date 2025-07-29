Third annual whisky festival brought home to Angus venue

The Dram Good Whisky Festival will next month return for a third year, this time at Arbikie Distillery in Lunan Bay .

Hosted by Arbikie Highland Estate and featuring more than 10 exhibitors, from independent distilleries to household names.

Tickets are priced at £40 and include the chance to meet the people behind the brands, drams from each of the exhibitors, and attend talks and masterclasses from the makers, with a complimentary tasting glass to commemorate the experience.

With two time slots available - 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 8pm - the festival, Saturday, August 16, promises to showcase some of Scotland’s best and boldest new and established whisky producers against a stunning rural Scottish backdrop.

John Stirling, co-Founder of arbikie Highland Estate, said: “Building on the success of our 2023 and 2024 events, we’re creating a two-session whisky festival right here at our distillery, showcasing the iconic, the experimental, the contemporary, the sustainable and the ancient. “The popularity of the festival over the last two years meant it felt the right time to bring it home as we look to continue to make the event bigger and better for years to come.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming enthusiasts from across Scotland to discover the stories, spirits and people behind some of the industry’s most influential brands.”

Tickets are available via https://www.highlandryewhisky.com/