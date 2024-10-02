Tales galore in annual storytelling festival
Plus, starting this Saturday (October 5), Eileen will be joined by guest makers for a series of traditional crafting workshops focused on the folklore, folk belief and songs from the Angus glens, at the Glenesk Folk Museum.
The programme has been organised as part of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival (SISF). Its Go Local initiative includes events all over Scotland between October and November.
Lovers of a good story can also tune into the festival’s podcast series, Another Story, which will feature some of this year’s storytellers as guests. For those unable to make it in person there is the Global Lab strand featuring four online workshops exploring different cultural heritage.
Director Donald Smith, said: “In a world plagued by violence and division, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival offers bridges of imagination, fellow feeling and hope.”
Local events: October 5 & 13 at 10am - Crafting Culture, Glenesk Folk Museum (DD9 7YT), £10 including materials. Booking and info www.gleneskfolkmuseum.org; November 1, 11am - Handling Halloween History, Meffan Museum, Forfar, free but ticketed. Booking and info at www.angusalive.scot 01307 491771; November 2, 10.30am - Ghosts, Beasts and Bogles, Balintore Castle, (DD8 5JS), £20 (unders 12s £10). Details at www.balintorecastle.com/[email protected].