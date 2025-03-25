Step back in time to connect with forests’ past

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is inviting people to get into the swing of the changing season and go for a woodland wander, taking a step back through time to see a springtime woodland in a completely new light.

The free FLS’ booklets Into the Wildwoods and Into the Rainforest, are a great accompaniment for a forest visit, offering a ‘guided tour’ of the past and the importance of spring to the Mesolithic wild harvesters living in Scotland’s forests over 6000 years ago.

Full of accessible background information, new ideas and attractive artwork and design, the booklets focus on individual characters and their activities to help readers gain a deeper insight into spring in the ancient wildwoods.

Matt Ritchie, FLS archaeologist said: “Everyone loves the arrival of the longer, warmer days of spring and the chance to get outdoors to enjoy a walk, cycle, trek or run through a forest.

​FLS is encouraging everyone to get out into their local woodlands.

“The people who lived in the forests in Mesolithic times also welcomed spring but for very different reasons. Not only was surviving a winter something to be celebrated but the arrival of spring would bring with it hope and optimism. People would start to gather a wide range of food, resources and materials, and could travel further afield to connect with other communities .

“It would feel like a time of plenty after a long winter. Getting a glimpse of how those people saw the world really helps to enrich our understanding of ‘the joys of spring’ and to better understand our own place within the natural world.

“Imagining the lives of the Mesolithic wild harvesters is a fascinating way to help us see some of our finest woodlands in a new light.”

Scotland’s native woodlands provide the best setting for imagining and connecting with the Mesolithic peoples of 6000 years ago, although they left very little evidence of their presence.

Matt added: “It can be difficult to connect with these people and communities from so long ago, even although the natural environment in which they lived can be found all around us today.

"By imagining individual characters we can help tell the real story and reconnect with the lives of our ancestors.”