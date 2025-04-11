NTS hops into Spring with Easter Egg trails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is hopping into spring as it hosts 40 Easter egg trails at the special places in its care in this month.

The conservation charity has organised Easter egg trails from Good Friday (April 18) to Easter Monday (April 21).

Full details about each trail are available on the Trust’s website.

The trust has more than 100 special countryside, cultural, and heritage sites in its care, and Easter is a wonderful time for people of all ages to visit as the weather warms and gardens come into bloom.

House of Dun is one of the properties taking part. (Pic: NTS)

The Easter egg trails provide an opportunity to combine a spring walk with puzzle-solving skills to earn a delicious Easter treat, and there is something to enjoy for everyone in the family.

Iain Hawkins, NTS regional director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families to our places this Easter as we host 40 Easter egg trails across the length and breadth of the country.

"Each trail offers something different, meaning families can try more than one! We hope that these special activities create treasured memories with family and friends, while also supporting our charity’s vital work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage now and for future generations to enjoy.

“As Easter is so late this year, visitors will see the beautiful spring colours of our gardens and woodland, and they can immerse themselves in nature.

"The trails will flex puzzle-solving skills by following clues to earn a delicious Easter treat, an ideal activity for keeping youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

"Most of our Easter egg trails can be booked in advance. They cost £5 per child with accompanying adults going free, and usual entry prices apply at some places.

"It’s a fun day out for all the family, so we hope that visitors make this Easter one to remember and share in the Trust’s special places this spring.”

This year, eager trailblazers will be rewarded with a choice of either a Maltesers chocolate egg or an allergen-free chocolate egg made by Moo Free.

Further information can be found at https://www.nts.org.uk/Easter.