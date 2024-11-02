New exhibition celebrates life and cultural legacy of prominent storyteller

​The exhibition centres on David G Pullar’s book ‘Wee Bessie’.

The legacy of of the Scottish Travelling community’s most prominent storytellers is being highlighted in Montrose Museum’s latest exhibition.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Wee Bessie: The Making of a Storyteller’ celebrating the life of Betsy Whyte who played a pivotal role in preserving the oral traditions of Scottish Travellers.

Most Popular

The free to visit exhibition brings together items of cultural heritage and original artworks by the late Ruthie Redden and supplied by local author and Betsy’s great grandson David G Pullar from their award winning children’s picture book 'Wee Bessie'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betsy was born in 1919 into a family of Travellers and spent her life sharing the rich tapestry of her people's history through her compelling narratives and songs.

Her autobiographies, ‘Yellow on the Broom’ and ‘Red Rowans and Wild Honey’, offer a vivid portrayal of the Traveller lifestyle and the challenges they faced. Through her work, Betsy not only provided a voice for an often marginalised community but also ensured that their stories and traditions would be remembered and celebrated. Her contributions to folklore and cultural preservation remain significant and invaluable.

Meghann Logue, ANGUSalive’s museums galleries and archives exhibitions lead, said: “We are delighted to showcase David’s celebration of Betsy Whyte and his book. Visiting this exhibition is like stepping into the pages of ‘Wee Bessie’, and we hope all visitors will enjoy it.”

The exhibition will run until January 13.