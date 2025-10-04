Montrose's first GooseFest welcomes Basin's annual visitors
Running until Sunday, October 12, the event marks one of the Basin’s most breathtaking annual occurrences – the arrival of thousands of pink-footed geese on their annual migration from Iceland.
It will also celebrate 30 years of the Montrose Basin Visitor Centre.
Seeing the first skeins of geese flying overhead is a significant moment in nature’s calendar, and a sure sign of autumn’s arrival.
And the festival will feature a packed schedule of events, from family activities at the visitor centre on Rossie Braes to a chance to take to the Basin on a rowing boat – there will be something for everyone.
Full details of GooseFest can be found online on the ‘things to do’ pages of the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s website.