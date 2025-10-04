Montrose's first GooseFest welcomes Basin's annual visitors

​SWT’s first GooseFest will run until October 12, with a packed schedule of geese-related activities.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s inaugural GooseFest got under way this week at Montrose Basin.

Running until Sunday, October 12, the event marks one of the Basin’s most breathtaking annual occurrences – the arrival of thousands of pink-footed geese on their annual migration from Iceland.

It will also celebrate 30 years of the Montrose Basin Visitor Centre.

Seeing the first skeins of geese flying overhead is a significant moment in nature’s calendar, and a sure sign of autumn’s arrival.

And the festival will feature a packed schedule of events, from family activities at the visitor centre on Rossie Braes to a chance to take to the Basin on a rowing boat – there will be something for everyone.

Full details of GooseFest can be found online on the ‘things to do’ pages of the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s website.