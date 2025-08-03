Montrose Museum hosts new exhibition from world cultures collection

​The exhibition will feature artefacts which have not been on display for many years.

A new exhibition ‘Perspectives: Collecting the World’ will open at Montrose Museum from this Saturday, (August 2).

It promises to take visitors on a journey of discovery to far-flung places to help understand the ways in which the history of Angus is interwoven with world history, and see objects from around the world which will be on display for the first time in decades.

This includes samurai armour, a beautifully embellished wall panel from the Imperial Palace in China, hand-crafted Fijian war clubs and the manuscripts of explorer and diplomat Alexander Burnes who almost, but not quite, managed to change the course of world history.

The Angus World Cultures collection was largely amassed in the 19th century and features some of the earliest examples of collecting held in the county’s museum stores.