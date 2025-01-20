Montrose festival celebrates poets links to town and county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebration in Montrose of Scotland’s national poet is set to welcome fans from across Angus.

Montrose Museum will host a four-day Burns Festival, from Friday, January 24 to Monday January 27, celebrating the life and legacy of Robert Burns through engaging exhibits, self-led trails, and fascinating talks – and all free of charge.

The town has a strong connection with Burns, who had relatives in the area. The Burnes family was well-known, with the poet’s cousin, James Burnes, at one point holding the post of provost.

The programme of activities will include self-led tours of the town’s recently launched Burns Trail which offers an outdoor journey exploring Montrose’s connection to Burns; a permanent display and a pop-up exhibition of artefacts linking the poet to Angus; daily talks from local historians and enthusiasts, including information about the Rosemount Cairn Project, which commemorates Burns’ visit to the area in 1787.

​The festival will be based at Montrose Museum. (Google/Nick Birse)

Susan Curran, AngusAlive’s heritage learning & engagement lead, said: “Following a very successful inaugural festival last year we are delighted to announce the return of the Montrose Burns Festival in 2025 and we encourage everyone to come along and learn more about Robert Burns and his connections to Angus.”

The festival is appropriate for locals and visitors aged eight and over, and further details, including its programme, can be found on the AngusAlive website.