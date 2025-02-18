Kirriemuir Photography Club mounts first exhibition at The Meffan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirriemuir Photography Club is mounting its first group show at the Meffan Museum & Art Gallery in Forfar.

Formed in 2015 with the goal of encouraging and improving members’ photography skills in a welcoming and inclusive environment, the club offers a vibrant mix of workshops, discussions, practical sessions, guest speakers and internal competitions, providing something for everyone regardless of experience or skill level.

Club President, Duncan Wood said: “The Meffan exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the talents of our members and the breadth of their photographic interests. From dramatic landscapes to intricate close-ups and compelling portraits, this collection reflects the creativity and dedication of our photographer.”

Meghann Logue, museums, galleries & archives exhibitions lead, added: “We are delighted to welcome Kirriemuir Photography Club to the Meffan. The range and quality of photographs for sale, including those by Duncan Wood, Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year, will appeal to everyone.”

​The club’s exhibition is running now at The Meffan on West High Street.

Visitors will also be able to take part in free portrait photography sessions every Sunday during the exhibition, from 2pm-4pm. The talented club members will take portraits and out a digital image although prints can be ordered through the club. These are free events, no booking necessary.

The exhibition is open now and will run until Monday, March 17.