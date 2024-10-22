Kirriemuir is ready to celebrate its annual Apple Day

Kirriemuir Apple Day will be held this Saturday.

Sustainable Kirriemuir is getting ready to celebrate autumn’s most popular fruit this weekend when it hosts its annual Apple Day.

The packed programme of events will centre on Kirriemuir Parish Church between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday (October 26).

Each year, many fruit from trees across the town go unpicked or unused because there is too much fruit to use at one time or their owners are unable to harvest them.

To help address this, the group has run Kirriemuir Apple Day since 2020 with the aim of reducing food waste and celebrating local, seasonal food.

A spokesperson said: “We make use of surplus fruit donated by people, which would otherwise go to waste, by juicing apples, then pasteurising and selling the juice we make.

"The income is then invested back into our projects to make them more sustainable and affordable.”

And Sustainable Kirriemuir is looking to the local public to help make it a success.

It is looking for donations of locally grown apples, which can be taken along on Apple Day, as well as volunteers to help out. As well as juicing apples, homes bakes will be served up at the group’s cafe, and children’s activities provided.

Anyone willing to help out on the day should email [email protected].

Home baking can also be donated for the Apple Day Café. Donations must follow preparation guidance from Food Standards Scotland and can be dropped off on the morning of Apple Day from 10am at the church hall. It would be appreciated if recipes and/or ingredient list could be provided, although this is not essential.

The day’s programme will include a chance to learn about and get involved in the juicing process; meet the charity's Action for Nature volunteers and get involved with their range of mini-projects; get involved in craft activities and try out an e-bike.

There will also be a presentation of a Judges’ Commendation from Scottish Land & Estates which Sustainable Kirriemuir earned in its Helping it Happen Awards.