Inverkeilor snowdrop garden opening in aid of local and national charities
The stunning woodland garden at Lawton House, at Inverkeilor, boasts beech trees carpeted with snowdrops, aconites and crocuses in spring, set around a Georgian house dating from 1755.
There is also a walled garden planted with fruit trees and vegetables.
The property was owned for many years by Elizabeth and Patrick Allan-Fraser who remodelled Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.
The garden will be open from 10am-5pm each day up to Sunday (March 9). Admission will cost £5 - please bring cash - with children admitted for free. Dogs welcome on leads.
Of the funds raise, 60% will go to the charity HopeFull, the remaining 40% will be donated to to Scotlands Garden Scheme charities.