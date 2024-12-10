House of Dun among NTS properties which are welcoming winter visitors

House of Dun, near Montrose, is oen of a number of National Trust for Scotland (NTS) properties offering a host of winter activities, providing the perfect way to celebrate the season.

The conservation charity is urging people in Angus to get outside and enjoy a variety of outdoor adventures and experiences at its places alongside festive fun-filled events across its North east properties, suitable for all ages.

The charity’s popular winter events continue to attract the crowds with Santa experiences at some of its places already selling out. Visitors are urged to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Iain Hawkins, regional director for the North East, said: “Our places offer the perfect setting to create treasured memories with loved ones to last a lifetime and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

House of Dun is continuing to welcome guests throughout the winter.

“Whether it’s adventurous experiences with family and friends at our stunning countryside locations, entertaining guided tours of the historic houses and castles in our care, or shopping for last-minute gifts, we have you covered this Christmas.

Visitors to House of Dun can enjoy Christmas Carols in the courtyard or visit Santa’s grotto. Take a tour to hear the costumed guides reveal Jacobite codes hidden in the ornate plasterwork and recount tall tales of life both upstairs and downstairs in the stunning 1740s country estate.

Further information about property opening times and events can be found on the National Trust for Scotland website.