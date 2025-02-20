First Angus garden ready to welcome visitors for new season
First to welcome visitors is the beautiful snowdrop collection at Kinblethmont House by Arbroath, which will open this weekend (February 22 and 23) from 10am - 4pm each day.
Kinblethmont is an historic estate which has been settled since Pictish times. In the centre is the Victorian mansion surrounded by beautiful policy woodlands where specimen trees and snowdrops abound.
Paths take visitors through the woods to the walled garden or around the solar park with spectacular views over to the Angus hills and the North Sea. Dogs welcome on leads.
The benefitting charities will be the Friockheim Hub and SGS charities Maggies, Perennial and QNIS. Admission is £6, with children free.