Festival returns to celebrate the best of food and drink in Angus

​A food and drink tour of Arbroath Abbey will be one of the highlights of Taste of Angus, which begins this Saturday. (Google Maps)

The popular Taste of Angus Festival will return this weekend, with events taking place in venues across the county.

Running until September 7, the festival celebrates the area's rich culinary heritage while showcasing the exceptional talent of local food and drink producers, growers, and hospitality venues.

Now in its second year, organised by Appetite for Angus, it is also dedicated to promoting sustainable food practices, supporting local businesses, and educating the community on the importance of sourcing and enjoying fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Appetite for Angus, founded in early 2020, serves as the county's Regional Food Group and now boasts over 100 members across all sectors of the food and drink industry.

Fiona Walsh, group spokesperson, said: "By attending events at the Taste of Angus Festival, you are directly contributing to the local economy and supporting the farmers, producers, and hospitality venues who are passionate about bringing you the best food and drink.

"When we choose to buy and enjoy local, we not only get fresher, tastier products but also help preserve our agricultural heritage and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The festival promises something for everyone, with many free events included in the schedule. The full lineup of activities can be found on the Appetite for Angus website, with links to book tickets.

Highlights will include:-

A food and drink tour of Arbroath Abbey, uncovering the important role food and drink have played in the building’s history.

Hairst Festival: Celebrate the harvest bounty at House of Dun with traditional music, food, and activities for the whole family;

Local Food & Drink at a Local Derby: Enjoy a taste of Angus while cheering on Arbroath or Montrose at Gayfield Park.

Fiona added: “Huge thanks go to everyone who has supported the festival, including NHS Tayside, National Trust for Scotland, Angus Alive, and Visit Angus, as well as the many producers and hospitality venues who have rallied behind the festival.”