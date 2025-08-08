Edzell Flower Show this weekend is the ideal day out

Edzell Flower and Produce Show will return to the village’s Inglis Memorial Hall this Sunday (August 10).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Edzell Garden Group member Heather Gow said it has been another busy year for the organisation which has included working to create an attractive main entrance to the village, replacing the existing planters at the Dalhousie Arch with two new larger ones.

She said: “Our old planters have been repurposed throughout the village and keen gardeners plant them up each year. It’s now one of the categories in the show and a trophy is awarded to the one judged to be most colourful and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our children’s entry of ‘Grow a Tattie in a Bag’ was great fun last year. They brought their tattie bags along to be weighed on the day of the show, the children helped tip them out in the back of a trailer and the contents once found were weighed and a winner established.

​The gardening group has created a new display at the village entrance.

“The contents of their tattie bags then went home with them for tea This year even more kits were collected from the ever-helpful Edzell Charity Shop and we’re hopeful of another good turnout of children.

“We are very grateful to Brian Alston for donating the tatties, the variety of which is Jacky.”

The show will be open from 2pm-4pm. Entry is free and there will be beautiful floral displays, amazing vegetables, excellent baking and crafts as well as delightful children’s entries. Teas and home baking, raffles and a plant stall will make for an enjoyable afternoon out.